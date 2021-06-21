The Tragic Tale of The Texas Woman Who Was Found In the Wall

Get our free mobile app

Dying alone. It's a fear that gnaws at the back of human brains, and a fear that was given new life in the isolating and alienating conditions of a global pandemic. To the American Victorians, a good life was only properly concluded with a "good death"; that is, one surrounded by family and at peace with God. However, as technology advanced and lifestyles changed, people began to live more independently. This is especially true for single elderly folks- people whose age or health may render them vulnerable and alone in the modern world.

This fear rendered real for many has become so prevalent that a new, related term was coined in Japanese: kodokushi, or "lonely death," the phenomenon of people dying alone and not being found for extended periods of time. One theory for the rise of kodokushi is that those who experience it withdrew from a stressful and apathetic world; a world that ignored and excluded them.

Mary Cerruti was one of those people. Her parents passed early on in her life, she was an only child and both of her marriages had failed. Her neighbors in her Houston Heights neighborhood cared about her, but when Mary went missing in 2015, there was little they could do to advocate for her. For two years, no one knew what had happened to Mary. They only knew that she had been a hold-out against property development near her historical home, and could only wonder: what had happened to all her cats?

Without Mary to pay the mortgage, her home eventually foreclosed. The new owners found the corpses of 6 of her 8 known cats. Eventually, they also found Mary. Her earthly remains, skeletonized and gnawed by rats, were found between the walls of her home.

How could such a thing happen? No one will ever know exactly for sure, but investigators concluded that the reclusive and very tiny Mary fell from the attic and got stuck in the walls. Living alone, no one would have heard her, or known she had gone into the attic. Had the new owners not discovered a broken board in the attic, Mary may have remained in the walls as long as the home stood.