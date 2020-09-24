‘The Voice’ Called Blake Shelton ‘The Country King’ and George Strait Noticed

George Strait doesn't seem ready to give up his crown yet. The Country Music Hall of Famer is widely known as the King of Country, so when NBC's The Voice waved the title elsewhere, it caught his eye.

Strait had help from Kelly Clarkson, who delivered a bemused clap-back after seeing a promo for Season 19 of the show. Both Clarkson and Blake Shelton are coaches on The Voice, as are John Legend and also Gwen Stefani, who may be responsible for giving her boyfriend the moniker.

Watch for yourself, but don't get too upset until you appreciate the full context:

"Blake Shelton, obviously, he's a country king," Stefani begins in the promo before adding a damning, "but he is so burnt out."

For those new to the show, the first episodes of each season find all four judges competing for talented singers. They may live together, but don't expect the couple to play nicey-nice.

Shelton doesn't seem to think of himself as the King of Country (just the King of The Voice), but that didn't stop Clarkson from taking aim when she saw the video.

"I must have missed George Strait in this video," she tweeted with a playful emoji and #justkidding. Look who saw that tweet and retweeted:

Twitter

Strait isn't exactly Mr. Social Media. In fact, he typically keeps it straight business, but lately has been sharing photos of himself with various inspiring passages or song lyrics. It's charming, but this retweet feels like your granddad giving you "the stare." That's all you've got to do when you are truly, "The King."

Season 19 of The Voice on NBC begins Oct. 19. Shelton is the only coach to appear on all nineteen seasons of the show, and his high profile has led to other television opportunities. Earlier this week it was revealed that he's working with NBC on a scripted drama based on his song "God's Country."

Shelton is currently living in Los Angeles with Stefani, whom he's been dating since 2015. The couple own a house in California together.