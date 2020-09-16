Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have taken the country by storm.

Thirty-five of the 50 states in America, the home of the real football, will show the Kansas City Chiefs dominate the San Diego Chargers in the afternoon slot on CBS this Sunday. The rest of the states will air the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in the same time slot.

The quandary here is what will Texas show? Will the state go homer and show the Houston team, or will they embrace the Whitehouse, Texas star Patrick Mahomes and air the Chiefs in the Great State.

The answer is predominately Houston Texans.

Don't get discouraged though, Red Raiders. If you study the map below from 506sports.com, you can see that the majority of the state of Texas will air JJ Watt and the Texans. But there's one county that stands out among the rest. One TV market that doesn't want to deal with Bill O'Brien's subpar product on the field.

And that TV market...is the Lubbock TV market.

Among the sea of blue in parts of Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and most of Texas, there's a solid notch out of the blue and the red shines through.

That's right: it's Patrick Mahomes country in Lubbock, Texas.

Sorry to Red Raiders fans in Amarillo, Midland, across the DFW, and the rest of Texas who want to follow their favorite NFL MVP. You are stuck watching Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson, which isn't a bad consolation prize.

