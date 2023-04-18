These 23 Emergency Items Will Be Tax Free in Texas April 22-24, 2023

Spring time in East Texas brings many severe storms to the area. These storms could knock out power, take down trees and/or cause damage to your home or property. Being prepared in these types of situations is crucial. That's why this weekend (April 22-24, 2023), you can pick up some supplies to be better prepared for severe weather, or any other emergency, and get those items without having to pay sales tax.

Tax Free Weekend Expansion

For many years now right before school gets started, Texas will set aside a weekend to purchase school clothes and school supplies without having to pay sales tax on those items. That idea was expanded a few years ago to allow for a weekend in early spring where you could purchase emergency supplies without paying sales tax. These are for items that are much needed when severe weather moves through the area.

Emergency Supplies Tax Free Weekend

For 2023, this weekend, April 22-24 in Texas, emergency preparation supplies will qualify for the tax savings. There will be some price restrictions as in portable generators must be under $3,000 or axes, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and other items must be under $75 to qualify.

Items That are Always Tax Free

Some over the counter items are always tax free like antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes. As long as they have a FDA (Food and Drug Administration) "Drug Facts" label, those items will qualify as tax exempt.

The following items ARE NOT tax exempt:

Medical masks and face masks.

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes.

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare.

Toilet paper.

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles.

Camping stoves.

Camping supplies.

Chainsaws.

Plywood.

Extension ladders.

Stepladders.

Tents.

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies.

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.

For a complete list of what is and is not eligible, go to comptroller.texas.gov or see the full list below:

