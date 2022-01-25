Thieves Using Fake Business Details To Steal Trailers In Kilgore, TX And Other Areas
Police in Kilgore, TX and other areas are sending out an alert about a couple of individuals who are claiming to have a roofing business that doesn't exist but they are out and about taking advantage of several business owners.
Kilgore Police Posted About Them On Facebook
According to the post from the Kilgore Police Department's Facebook Page, the individuals have been going around to trailer and Powersports dealerships, purchasing trailers and ATVs with a fictitious business check, fictitious business cards, and altered driver's licenses.
Be On The Lookout For These Business Cards
Police allege that the individuals maybe using these fake business cards with aliases for "Quality Express Roofing" with different addresses and phone numbers in Texas and Louisiana. One person on Facebook commented that the address on one of the cards is their parents home address. Police say they have called the phone numbers and went to the addresses on the business cards and confirmed that the business doesn't exist. It is also believed the names on the business cards are not the names of the suspects.
They've Been Seen In Different Vehicles
In photos attached to their post, the trailer thieves are seen in different vehicles including a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Ford F-150. KPD also researched the license plate and it is believed to belong to a different vehicle.
A Trailer From A Kilgore Dealership Was Taken
The thieves made off with a trailer at a Kilgore dealership but their East Texas visit hasn't been their only one. Police believe that they are involved in several theft cases that go from Kilgore to Longview to Bossier City, LA to Leesville, LA to Lafayette, LA, and to New Iberia, LA.
If You Can Identify Them, Call Kilgore Police
While surveillance footage managed to capture what looks to be one of the suspects, police believe its a "group" of individuals working together to pull off this crime. If anyone has any information concerning their identity, please contact Detective Joseph Johnston at 903-218-6906 or joseph.johnston@cityofkilgore.com. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.