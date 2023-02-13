Think Booing Dak Was Mean? Here’s What Dallas Fans Said On Social Media

And You Wonder Why Cowboys Fans Are Often The Most Ridiculed Fanbase In Sports.

During the Super Bowl pregame, the NFL presented Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott with the Walton Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award for his work off the field to help the communities he's a part of. The mostly EAGLES CROWD in attendance BOOED Prescott because they were considered the HOME team and that's what RIVALS DO. But I find it funny that today there's "pearl clutching" and fake outrage from Cowboys fans about that when I have receipts to prove that Cowboys "fans" have treated Prescott and the honor that is supposed to be a tremendous for him MUCH WORST through their behavior on social media.

Let Me Start By Saying I'm NOT A Cowboys Fan, So My Defense Of Prescott is Rooted In FACTS Not "Fandom".



Over the weekend we shared the details on how and why Prescott received the league's highest honor and I prefaced it by saying:

I fully anticipate disgruntled Cowboys fans to leave comments under this article on social media about how much they HATE Dak Prescott for what's he done on the field...

And I was absolutely right. Over 600 comments from "Cowboys fans" crying about this award being a "participation trophy" and how he won't "get a ring". Ladies, take note that GROWN MEN FANS of the most MACHO sport in the world, their biggest desire is to "get a ring" so don't let them play you about you wanting one.

Let's Look At Some Of The Comments....

Jamien Green Jamien Green loading...

Sure he's had injuries, just like most other players but what did you want him to do in that free time? After this man's ankle was sitting sideways on national TV, he returned in full health for 2021, guiding Dallas' offense towards multiple wins, Offensive Player of the Week honors, career-high stats and a Wild Card berth. In 2022, he again faced adversity, suffering a hand injury in the first game of the season, which caused him to miss five games. He then came back and led the Cowboys to victory on Super Wild Card Weekend marking the club's first road playoff win since the 1992 NFC Championship Game.

But NONE of that matters because FANS are UNGRATEFUL...And Always Will Be.

Facebook Facebook loading...

I guess yall want to go back to the days when your FAVORITE Cowboys players were in the headlines every other week for drunk driving, dope charges, KILLING PEOPLE and all sorts of criminal activity right? Let's look at a few of these great role models you want your kids to look up to...

Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has a long history of personal issues — among them multiple sexual assault allegations and a 1998 incident in which he stabbed a teammate with a pair of scissors. In 1996, 2001, and 2005, Irvin was arrested on various drug charges.

Nate Newton, who played for the Cowboys from 1986-1998 was arrested when he was stopped by police in Louisiana and was found to have a whopping 213 pounds of marijuana in his car. Just five weeks later, Newton was arrested again this time in Texas after being pulled over with another 175 pounds of marijuana in his van.

I know both of these men have gone on to become great role models but this is THE TRUTH and what has Dak done? Nothing of the sort.

I Could Go ON and ON (And Its Not Hard To Google Search MORE) But I Have The Utmost Respect For Fans Who See THE BIGGER PICTURE.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Despite the many tragedies and adversity Prescott dealt with, he still managed to take the Cowboys deep into the playoffs and for that ALONG with his COMMUNITY work he should be applauded. But instead, crybaby fans who can't deal with a GAME and lose track of the bigger picture will always have something to complain about because their lives are missing meaning and they have to cast their anger and frustration about their failures onto others. Thank God the season is over so maybe yall can go focus on being better PEOPLE.

Get our free mobile app

Most of the comments I know for a fact come from a deeper, DARKER PLACE and I'll stop short of saying it out loud but look through the comments and notice the TYPE of people leaving the comments and I'll let you put two and two together. I'll give you a hint, the same folks crying about players being "woke" or caring about something not related to tackle football.

Facebook Facebook loading...

You all know the REAL REASON your team hasn't been back to the Super Bowl for nearly 30 years but you won't dare challenge HIM, you'll just keep giving him YOUR MONEY and time and blame every one and every thing else. So keep paying thousands to STAND around AT&T Stadium (yall really pay to go to games and NOT get a seat? No wonder yall stay mad) because trust me, as long as he is in control making FOOTBALL decisions and getting in the way, your anger and crying will continue...and I along with the fans of the other 31 teams will continue to enjoy your misery and JOKE about it.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Check Out These Dallas Cowboys Super Fans Rides The Cowboys Life Family Tailgates In Tyler

33 Felony Arrests Were Made In Gregg County February 6 - 13, 2023 The following people were arrested and charged with a felony in Gregg County or arrested on a detainer of some kind. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.