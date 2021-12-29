This Awesome Fort Worth, TX Waterpark is Not What You Expect

Do you have a staycation in your plans for 2022? If one involves DFW, I have found a super cool spot that you can’t miss.

I have visited Fort Worth many times, but I had no idea that this amazing park existed until I found it on TikTok. Now, I’ve got to go check it out for myself.

I bet you’ll have the same reaction, or maybe you’ve already visited and can attest to its beauty. Have you been to the Fort Worth Water Gardens?

According to the Visit Fort Worth website: “The Fort Worth Water Gardens is a beautiful and refreshing oasis adjacent to the Fort Worth Convention Center. Designed by Phillip Johnson, the Fort Worth Water Gardens is an architectural and engineering marvel to be enjoyed any time of the year. Visitors can experience a variety of water features as they wander through this relaxing urban park.”

If you can’t make it to Fort Worth anytime soon, at least you can enjoy the gardens through the lens of others’ experiences via TikTok.

Check out this perspective from Chase Vance, he gives you an idea of what’s it like from a first person view to step into the park and view families all around also experiencing it.

Another perspective from Vantravels notes that admission is free, it’s lit up at night and a great date night idea. I definitely noted all three!

Finally, TXVacation offers an aerial perspective of the park and mentions it alongside other amazing Texas parks to check out.

