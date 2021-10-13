Do you ever just want to escape into another world? I find myself escaping virtually on TikTok when it’s not possible to actually escape.

In case you didn’t know this about me. I’ve been bit hard by the “travel bug.” I love to travel. I love to explore. I like to meet new people and experience new foods, drinks and cultures.

As you might imagine, the past couple of years with limited travel have been challenging for me. I struggled with knowing that it was safer to stay home, and a strong desire to hop on a plane or get in the car, and just go.

Recently on TikTok, I stumbled onto a decadent escape. Even if I can’t rush down to Austin at this very moment, I can blissfully enjoy the gorgeous scenery and the well chosen music that compliment the beautiful visual experience in these short videos.

Where is this magical place that transports you into another world? It’s the Westcave Preserve in Austin, and it’s so special you need a reservation to go.

Here’s what to expect when booking a walk through the grotto with Westcave Preserve:

“Your guide will take you along a 15 minute walk from the waiting area in an arid savanna through a limestone crevice down a 100 foot staircase into a sheltered canyon of lush plant life. After a 15 minute walk you will reach the head of the canyon where a stunning 40-foot waterfall stands replenishing the grotto pool below! Guests will have 30 minutes to absorb the beauty of the grotto area and relax.” - Westcave Preserve

It's a beautiful time of year to explore this natural area. Check out the list below of the seasonal activities available.

FALL SPECIALTY PROGRAMS

Registration Required, $20 per guest/$10 per member.

Weather permitting.

-Family Hike

Oct. 30th 8:30-10:30am

-Fall Plant Hike

Nov. 6th 8:00-10:00am

-Full Moon Hike

Dec. 18th 8:00-10:00pm

