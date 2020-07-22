This Texas Home For Sale Has Its Own Private Beach And Zipline

Ok y'all, this is crazy. I love looking a houses I can dream of one day owning. It's fun, the pictures are beautiful - jaw-dropping at times - and I love to think of all the fun my family could have in a home like that. Then I check the price tag and reality sets back in a little bit. But a dream is a dream right?

This house I found on HAR.com is just that. AN. ABSOLUTE. DREAM. If you've got the money for it, you'll want to jump on this one.

It's located in Fulshear, TX (near Katy, for those of you familiar with the Houston area), and it's an incredible place to call home...to me, anyway. This slice of paradise sits on 21 acres and includes a private swimming lake with water slide, beach and zipline, fire pit, resort-style pool with two sundecks and a rock slide. Think of the incredible summers you could have there. It honestly could be a venue for every kid's dream birthday party.

If that wasn't enough, for the adult in you, also has a 5-stall barn and 4-car garage. The garage has been converted into a man-cave - because why not?

The 4-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom home is plenty big enough to hold your family. Then we you have the gang come over to hang out at the beach, there's a guest house to house them as well that boasts another 3 bedrooms.

So just how much are you spending on this place? The home was originally listed on HAR.com in November 2019 for $5,000,000. But it's your lucky day because the property is currently "on sale" (meaning its just been reduced - silly me) for a cool $4,800,000.