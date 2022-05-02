This Wonderful Giraffe Sanctuary Airbnb is Just 3 Hours from Tyler, TX

My. Kids. Would. Love. This. Did you guys hear about this Airbnb just three hours from Tyler, TX that is located on an actual giraffe sanctuary? These exotic animals are roaming free outside of your cabin.

Ok, fine. I'd. Love. This. Too.

Blue Hills Ranch boasts two unique cabins settled on a ranch that is home to 150 acre Giraffe and Animal Sanctuary. The sanctuary is in the small town of McGregor, which is located just outside of Waco.

Relax peacefully in your own wood cabin, enjoying a cup of coffee with the company of our resident animal friends. Enjoy the endless view off your private balcony, overlooking 150 acres of rolling hills and Bluebonnets (when in season). Or take a walk to our private lake to enjoy amazing views of the sunset. The animals have no fencing, so where they will be is up to them. They have been known to be on your front porch.

Could you imagine waking up to the sound of giraffe grazing just outside your window? Do giraffe even make much noise while grazing? I don't know but I'll tell you what, I'd love to find out. Just sitting outside enjoying a cup of coffee Saturday morning while freakin' giraffes noisily graze just past your porch?

There is a very fair nightly rate, but it does looks as if their calendar is filling up fast. If staying at one of Texas' most unique Airbnbs, alongside giraffes and other exotic animals, just roaming free, is something on your bucket list then this is the place for you. Check it out:

