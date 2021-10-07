It's one of those things that you talk about with friends, or even want to do at some point in your life but did you know that you could go skydiving here in East Texas? To be honest, I didn't know that until I was chatting with a coworker and had to find out for myself. And sure enough, there is Skydive East TX that is allowing you to jump out of a perfectly good airplane (hahaha) and go skydiving out of Gladewater.

Now that you know that you can go skydiving here in East Texas now it's gut check time. Are you ready to make it happen? I know that I've discussed jumping with my wife, brother, and my father-in-law but it's always just been talk. I've been to indoor skydiving facilities and that was fun but it doesn't take the courage you need to jump out of a plane.

How Much Does it Cost to Go Skydiving in East Texas

If you want to jump with Skydive East TX, it's $229 for a tandem skydive, it's $324 with a DVD of your jump, and $379 for DVD and photos so you can show off to friends on social media. All prices that are quoted here are as of October 2021, and don't include taxes. There are lots of other pricing options once you get into skydiving courses, you can see a list of pricing here.

Is It Safe to Go Skydiving in East Texas?

When going skydiving, safety is always the number one priority, know that wherever you go the instructors are going to try and make sure you feel safe and comfortable before, during, and after your jump. There are a ton of questions you will have when thinking about skydiving and many of those are answered here.

Just remember you only live ones, so take the jump, and create the memories.

So Awesome, You Can Jump Out of an Airplane in Gladewater You can go skydiving in East Texas and look at how fun it looks:

