Those Who Have Had COVID Still Need Vaccine

A friendly reminder that even though you've had COVID-19, you still need your vaccine.

When it comes to COVID-19, there are plenty of unanswered questions and a lot of misinformation out there. One of the most common misconceptions out there is that you can't get COVID-19 twice. U=You most certainly can contract COVID multiple times, so even if you have contracted COVID, you'll still need to line up for your vaccine.

It's weird to think about how many of us have contracted the virus. Six months ago, I didn't know one single person who had contracted it. Now, I can't possibly name or list everyone I know who has battled through it. Months ago I used to get shocked whenever I would hear of someone getting it. Now, it seems like just another day. I'm certainly one of the lucky ones who can say I still don't know anyone personally who has died after contracting it.

With vaccine-availability for all coming soon, The State Department of Health is reminding everyone who has already contracted the virus to get the vaccine.

State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter says, "We absolutely are seeing some people get infected a second time and I have actually now clinically seen people get infected a third time."

Kanter also says that while those who have been infected do carry a certain level of protection against the virus, that protection won't last forever. He says, "It very likely provides some degree of incomplete protection for some amount of time thereafter but to really specify how much protection and how long that lasts the jury is really still out.”