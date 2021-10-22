Fall baked good are the best? Am I right?

It’s finally starting to feel like Fall. The weather is cooler. It’s not so hot and sticky outside all of the time, and hopefully the mosquitoes will all be dead soon! It’s finally time to explore the deliciousness found when cooking with scrumptious fall flavors like apple, pumpkin, cinnamon and clove.

There are loads of great recipes out there, and I don’t know about you, but I find myself scrolling for hours on pinterest, instagram and of course tiktok drooling over the ideas.

As I was scrolling this week, I found some I just had to share.

Apple Pie Crumble Bars

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, dice 2 red apples.

Add 1 cup almond flour, 1 cup gluten free oat flour to a mixing bowl. Add 4 ½ tbsp coconut oil, 2 tbsp water, 2 tbsp honey or maple syrup and 1 tsp vanilla extract and mix.

Layer the crust mix in the glassware for the first layer.

Cook the two red apples for 5 minutes with 2 tbs coconut oil and 2 tbs cinnamon.

Separately, cook ½ cup oats for 8 min with 2 tbsp almond flour, 4 crushed walnuts, 2 tbsp coconut oil, tsp vanilla extract and cinnamon.

Place all the layers and bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Optional: top with a drizzle of melted almond butter and honey.

Apple Cinnamon Oat Muffins

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, combine ½ cup melted coconut oil, ½ cup coconut sugar, ½ cup applesauce and mix.

Add 1 tsp vanilla and 2 eggs and mix.

In a separate bowl, combine 1 ½ cup oat flour, ½ tsp salt, 2 tsp cinnamon, 2 tsp baking powder and mix. Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix again.

Peel and dice 1 gala apple, add to ingredients and mix.

Line muffin tin with cupcake liners and fill them with the mixture.

Separately, mix 1 tsp cinnamon and 2 tsp coconut sugar together and sprinkle on top of each muffin.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

Apple Pie Bites

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Thinly slice one green apple.

Then combine 3 tbs of cinnamon, 2 tsp nutmeg, 2 tsp allspice

Add that mixture ¼ cup of brown sugar.

Melt 3 tbs of unsalted butter in a separate bowl.

Place crescent roll triangles on a baking sheet, then spread the brown sugar mixture on top of each one.

Dip apple slices in the melted butter. Place 1 apple slice in each crescent roll.

Roll them up as you would a dinner roll, then brush remaining butter on top of the rolls sprinkling the spice mix on top of each one.

Bake for 10-12 minutes at 375 degrees.

