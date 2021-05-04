Three Simple and One Creative Way to Celebrate Star Wars Day

May the 4th is here to celebrate one of my favorite movie franchises, Star Wars. Star Wars fans are special people. We are full of imagination, full of fun and full of thinking of what could actually be beyond our little galaxy. There are some simple, and one really creative way, to celebrate that time a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

1. Star Wars Movie Marathon

I love the movies. All of them. I am glad there are nine films to tell us the story of the Skywalker family. I love the prequels, I love the original trilogy, I love the latest trilogy. I love the spin off movies in Rogue One and Solo. This year, I won't be able to engage in a marathon of the films because I have to be a stupid adult and work but that's okay. I can celebrate later today with the next way to enjoy Star Wars day.

2. Play the Video Games

Star Wars has a long list of video games to go back and play. More recently, the excellent Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. This game follows a young Jedi after the issue of Order 66 during Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. It is a really fun game with some great light saber game play and a great story.

3. Cosplay

We've talked about two simple ways to celebrate Star Wars day, now for the super creative way, cosplay. I have a friend who does cosplay, Mermaid Cosplay, and she is fantastic at building her characters. I don't have that kind of talent. If you do, today would be the perfect day to outfit yourself with your favorite character and celebrate the day.

4. Wear a Favorite T-Shirt

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

The simplest way to celebrate would be to break out a favorite Star Wars t-shirt and wear it proudly throughout the day. And of course, show off some Star Wars gear on your office shelf.

And when someone says "May the 4th be with you" today, don't roll your eyes, don't give them the side eye, don't act like they're stupid, just reply with "and also with you."