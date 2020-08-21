Three Texas Highways Make The List Of 25 Most Dangerous Highways In The U.S.

We've all been in a hurry at some point driving down I-20. Whether we were late for a dinner, meeting a friend, a work meeting, regardless, chances are we've all been in a similar scenario. But 'being late' creates a chain reaction - higher speeds, cutting off other drivers, poor reaction time. All of these things can make our roadways less safe.

Popular Mechanics took this information and ran with it - identifying the 25 most dangerous highways across the country. I knew somewhere in Texas would make this list (I've lived here my whole life and I know how we drive). I didn't expect Texas to make it three times, with one of those instances being at #1.

The World Health Organization ranks the U.S. as much more dangerous than most northern European countries, at 11 highway deaths per 100,000 population per year. It's hard to look at some of these numbers.

Coming in at #15: US Route 175 through Dallas. The route averages about 0.7 deaths per mile, but almost half of those occur every year in the Dallas stretch of the roadway.

Coming in at #5: US-83. Although this highway stretches from the Canadian border south to the Mexico border, passing through the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, it's the Texas stretch that's the most concerning. This highway averages one death every other week just here in the Lone Star State.

And then rounding out the national list at #1: I-45 through Houston. Now we're talking about my hometown, and this makes sense, I guess. I-45 averages 56.5 fatal accidents for every 100 miles of roadway, but in Houston, drivers are blamed for blatantly ignoring traffic laws: texting while driving, drunk driving, and excessive speed.

So although you may be a safe driver, know that you can't control anyone else but you. Remember to drive defensively and safely by keeping your eyes on the road, watch for other drivers, and always wear your seat belt.