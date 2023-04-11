Tiger Woods’ Next Popstroke Location Will Be Two Hours From Tyler, TX

We Told You A Few Months Ago About Tiger Woods' Latest Business Venture "Popstroke" Moving Into Texas.

Despite another disappointing showing at "The Masters", Tiger Woods is bringing more good news to Texas as news was announced that the golf legend's latest venture which brings a huge update to "miniature golf" is opening up a second location in Texas.

The First Location In Katy, Texas Opened In 2022.



PopStroke is an experiential golf and casual dining concept merging a dynamic, technologically-advanced golf environment with food and beverage. The family-friendly miniature golf course will feature two putting courses designed by Woods. It will also include an ice cream shop, an open-air restaurant, and a beer garden.

The New Location Will Be at the Grandscape in The Colony, Texas.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Popstroke has acquired a $5.2 million renovation and alteration to a 13,000-square-foot space in the Grandscape development. Construction is set to begin in June with scheduled completion in December. An opening date was not disclosed.

PopStroke at the Grandscape will have 37 outdoor mini-golf holes, an outdoor playground area, and food and drink service.

PopStroke has Florida locations in Fort Myers, Sarasota, Port Saint Lucie, Orlando and Tampa and another location in Glendale, Arizona. Along with PopStroke at the Grandscape, new locations are headed to Scottsdale, Arizona and Delray, Florida. The Grandscape development in the Colony continues to grow with new food and entertainment spaces such as a SURFING Restaurant we told you about and other great options.

Preview Of Tiger Woods "Popstroke" Coming To Texas The family friendly putting facility is scheduled to open in mid-December.

Ten Cities With The Most Expensive Homes In Texas If you got money and are ready to buy an EXPENSIVE home, these 10 Texas Cities have what you're looking for.