The Amazing, Tim McGraw Performing In Fort Worth, Texas
Seeing Tim McGraw perform is something that everyone in the state of Texas needs to experience. For so many of us his music is what got us through so many years so we can sing along to his music and it brings us back to so many fun memories. Which is why we are so excited to announce that 101.5 KNUE welcomes Tim McGraw to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, April 12th, 2024!
Tim McGraw has created a musical career that others could only dream about having released 16 studio albums with 10 of those going to #1 on the Top Country Album charts. The country star has had 25 singles that have gone to #1 on the charts as well. He has won three Grammy’s, 14 ACM Awards, 11 CMA Awards, 10 American Music Awards, and three People’s Choice Awards. The guy is a living legend, you don’t want to miss the opportunity to see him perform live!
Show Details for Tim McGraw at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Tim McGraw’s Standing Room Only Tour will be amazing, especially as he will bring Carly Pearce with him for this incredible show. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10am and you can expect these tickets to move quickly, these would make some great Christmas presents. Click here when you’re ready to buy your tickets to see Tim McGraw.
Don’t Miss This Chance to See Tim McGraw in Texas
He has been one of the biggest names in country music for the past 20 years, you don’t want to miss a chance to see Tim McGraw perform all of his biggest hits in the great state of Texas! Get your tickets before they sell out.
