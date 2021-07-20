Get our free mobile app

Thanks to the magic of the Google mapping car we can see just how much Tyler has changed throughout the last 13 years.

Now I'm not a life long Tylerite, but I've been here long enough to know that Tyler is growing and realize there is no signs of it slowing down anytime soon. In my 24 years of being a transplant from the DFW metroplex, Tyler has been my home and wow has this town changed! I know this is going to make me sound old, like when you hear you parents talk about when this tract of land used to be just trees or this use to be a dirt road and now its three lanes! Well, I won't be taking you back to dirt roads, but seeing buildings where trees once lived I'll do.

The biggest areas of change around Tyler over the last decade would be along the Old Jacksonville Hwy. (FM 2813) corridor, along S. Broadway between Cumberland and Toll 49, Loop 323 and Hwy. 31 East, but there are other parts of town that have gone through a transformation too. Thanks to Google street view we can easily travel back in time without having to go through a time machine. The Google mapping vehicle has been mapping and taking pictures of Tyler since 2008. I've seen this vehicle with its weird looking contraption on its rooftop a couple of times in different parts of town.

Knowing that Google street view has been collecting images since 2008, I thought it would be fun to see some changes around town so I pulled quite a few images together to see just how much Tyler has changed in the past 13 years. Judging from the dates on most of the images, you would think the Google mapping vehicle would be returning soon because the majority of the images last update was in 2019. Until then, you have your own memory to reflect upon when it comes to changes in Tyler - like the removal of T.G.I. Friday's building and that addition of the new gas station on the corner of Loop 323 and S. Broadway.

