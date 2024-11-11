Five Great Tips For Texans Who Want To Knock Out Their Cold Fast

Cold and flu season is upon us, my fellow Texans. It's everywhere. Here are Five tips any Texan who wants to knock out their cold fast, should do within the first 24 hours of displaying symptoms.

Before too long, everyone you know and love will be coughing and sniffling. Flu season typically runs from October through May. But a heads up, as we approach Thanksgiving, we are also heading into peak flus season, which tends to be between December and February

“We suspect that many children are being exposed to some respiratory viruses now for the first time, having avoided these viruses during the height of the pandemic.” - Dr. Jose Romero, director of the US Centers for Disease Control

According to Health & Wellness Educator Udo Erasmus, who wrote the book, Fats that Heal Fats that Kill, there are five things everyone should do at the onset of cold or flu symptoms to speed up recovery. Let's dive into them now:

1. Double Down on Vitamin D

Vitamin D is very important for cardiovascular health and for immune function. According to Eramus an adult should take somewhere between 5,000 and 10,000 International Units daily.

2. Avoid Sugar and Fruit - Close the Viral Window

This one's gonna be tough for my sweet tooth, but Eramus advises to cut out sweet things as soon as you get a sore throat. "No sugar, no fruit. Sugar (and white sugar is the worst) will knock down your immune system for hours and that creates a beautiful window for viruses, which take 20 to 30 minutes to double."

3. Chew a Protease Capsule

Eramus also recommends protease, "the protein-digesting enzyme. Instead of swallowing the enzyme capsule, you chew it and the enzyme is released into the mouth. The enzyme will digest the protein coat off of any virus it comes in contact with."

4. Keep Flushing Your Sinuses (nasal lavage)

This one makes sense, I'm gonna go get a Netty Pot today. Eramus advises that "by repeated cleansing of viruses from your sinuses and nasal cavity, you can knock down a cold in 2 or 3 days." The more viruses you can flush out of the nose and sinuses the easier work it is for your immune system.

5. Omega-3 oil - Fuel for Fighting Flu

Finally according to Eramus you should consume Omega 3 molecules, they "are the highest possible energy molecules for fueling our body’s immune function. In studies omega 3-derived compounds markedly attenuated influenza virus replication.”

You can find out more about Udu Erasmus, his work, and books here.

