Title of World’s Largest Buc-ee’s No Longer Belongs to Texas… For Right Now

Bad news my fellow Texans. If you didn't know back in '21 Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. That store is now open, meaning the title of world's largest Buc-ee's now belongs to The Volunteer State. Gross, right?

The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, opened at the end of June and has for now become the biggest in the company. The new travel center features 120 fuel stations, snacks, the cleanest restrooms east of the Mississippi, oh, and a carwash.

In addition it is the first businesses to open at the newly designated “The 407 – Gateway to Adventure.” The area is set to include a theme park and themed shopping center. Enjoy while it lasts, Tennessee.

But as they say records are meant to be broken, and boy or boy is Texas 'bout to break this sucker and bring it back home.

The next new largest Buc-ee’s travel center broke ground back on Nov. 16. Once complete the new Luling location, will stretch more than 75,000 square feet and will replac the city’s current Buc-ee’s store, which was built in 2003.

According to a press release from the company, Luling will offer "120 fueling positions, thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers, as well as its award-winning restrooms and cheap gas."

KXAN News reported last June that, "The store along Interstate 10, just an hour outside of Austin will span more than 75,000 square feet, making it the largest Buc-ee’s ever built."

On top of re-establishing the oh so important world record, the travel center will also be adding jobs to the area; they'll be looking to hire at least 200 employees.

