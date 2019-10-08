Toast The Halloween Season With Applebee’s New $1 Vampire Drink

Applebee's is at it again with their monthly drink special and this one has a lot of bite!

According to their website, this month's featured drink that you can get for $1 is the Vampire.

This spooky purple drink consist of "rum, strawberry, dragon fruit, passion fruit, and a dash of pineapple with a cherry on top" served in a coffin! Just kidding it comes in a 10 oz mug.

The drink also comes with a pair of fangs and to get into the Halloween spirit the restaurant is asking you to pose with the fangs on your social media with the hashtag #DollarVampire.

Last year, the restaurant signature October drink was the Dollar Zombie which was a mixture of rum and fruity flavors and topped off with a gummy brain.

Of course you're going to need something to eat to accompany your drink that's why you can order their Pasta and Grill combos for the month of October starting at $9.99

This drink won't last long so go into your favorite Applebee's location in East Texas and for the Dollar Vampire.

Please drink responsibly.