IHOP is Closing an Additional 100 Locations!

The slow march of restaurants closing due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Breakfast behemoth, and one of my personal favorites, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) has announced that it will be closing 100 stores in the United States within the next 6 months!

Delish is reporting that this latest round of closings are in addition to the 35 stores IHOP has already closed this year. In total, the made-to-order breakfast chain will have shut down close to 10% of their stores across the country by spring of 2021.

In a statement from Dine Brands (parent company of IHOP and Applebee's), the company says that shuttering these restaurants will hopefully help keep the company afloat financially through this current storm.

As of September, the report claims that IHOP was still operating 167 of its locations on a takeout only basis, and 91 were temporarily closed due to dining restrictions put in place in response to the pandemic.

No indication was given as to which locations are on the chopping block, so whether or not this will affect the handful of restaurants in the Shreveport / Bossier City area was not clear at the time of this report. However, IHOP President Jay Johns told Business Insider that the company is confident that the locations slated for closure would be replaced as soon as the the economy turns around.