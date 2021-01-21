Today is National Hugging Day

It's probably been a while since you've had the chance to hug as many people as you would've liked.

According to National Day Calendar, January 21 is national hugging day! Honestly a nice warm embrace from your loved ones is usually pure bliss.

Also, when I mention pure bliss, I'm really talking about those feel-good hormones, known as oxycontin. Hugging releases those hormones and helps you feel relaxed and eases stress.

Hugging also helps lower your blood pressure, eases anxiety, and lowers your risk of heart disease.

Seeing as we're in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us probably won't be hugging a ton of people. Social distancing guidelines asks that we stay 6 feet away from others, and try to only interact with those that live within our household.

As social creatures, a lot of us have had a difficult time adjusting to all the changes of the past year. Last year we brainstormed ways to stay connected, and I'm sure that there will be plenty of additional ideas coming soon.

Perhaps the lack of hugs is a contributing factor to the lull we've been experiencing.

Personally, I hug my pup everyday. Oh, and I can't forget those great morning cuddles when it's time to get up for work. So maybe this year we can't hug everyone we'd like to, but there's still the opportunity to hug someone, like a pet, so that we can still reap those awesome benefits.

Who will you be hugging today?

