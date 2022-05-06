Many people know the name Tom Segura, he is a stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster. The man is hilarious and now calls the great state of Texas home as he lives in Austin, Texas. As you will see in the photos below, Tom and his very funny wife (Christina Pazsitsky) live in a beautiful home on Lake Austin. Because we love seeing property owned by celebrities and people who make more money than us, I wanted to share the photos below of Tom Segura’s home in Austin.

The home that Tom and Christina own in Austin, Texas isn’t very old as it was built in 2019. There are some real photos that you will see below and there are others that are animated graphics to show what the home looks like. When this multi-million-dollar home was designed it was important to maximize the gorgeous views that surround the home. The celebs and designers worked perfectly together to create a stunning home.

Get our free mobile app

Details on Tom Segura’s Home in Austin, Texas

The home isn’t small as it has 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with the home being 6,230 square feet. The gorgeous home and property is just under 1 acre of land and every detail of the home looks beautiful.

Things You Will Love About Tom Segura’s Home in Austin, Texas

The floorplan to this home is very open, which makes the home seem even bigger. The chef’s kitchen is top notch, there is a tremendous wine room, a study, plus an elevator making it easy to move around the home.

Check out the gorgeous home photos for yourself:

Comedian Tom Segura's Waterfront Home in Austin, Texas The house isn't very old so some photos are computer created but it shows how incredible this multi-million dollar home in Austin really is.

NFL Star JJ Watt Owned This Property in Houston, Texas While playing for the Houston Texans NFL star JJ Watt used to call this place home.