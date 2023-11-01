Top 10 Ways to Piss Off Every Real Texan Quickly

From Houston, TX to Austin, TX, here's our list of sure fire ways to piss a Texan right off. Sure, Texans can be relatively easy going, but there are still some things that we just can't let go. Bad drivers. Rude shoppers. Misplacing the "'" in "y'all" My blood's boiling right now.

Texans are a proud people with proud traditions. For residents on The Lone Star State there's pretty much a right way and a wrong way to do everything -- and if you're wrong we usually aren't too shy about letting you know it.

Let's get a big one out of the way first. The contraction for "You all" is written "y'all." The apostrophe holds the place of the "ou" in "you." It's not just randomly hanging out between the "a" and first "l". If you find yourself still having a problem remembering this just remember that "OU" sucks.

Most of the time we are a fairly laid back people, but there are, without a doubt, a few ways to get us fired up. Here are a fews ways to piss off anyone in Texas almost immediately.

