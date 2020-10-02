Top 20 Infomercial Products From History We Wanted Or Bought

Anyone in their 30's or 40's will certainly remember seeing most of these products on TV.

We've all seen something in an infomercial and really wanted to buy it. Some of us, including me, actually did buy some of these products. So today we will take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of these items from the history of infomercials.

Some of these products are still around today and some of them really aren't even that old. Others are just distant memories and sometimes available on eBay. From George Foreman's Lean Mean Fat Reducing Grilling Machine to the Shake Weight to even one of the most coveted items from my childhood, the Ginsu Knife. There was just something about having the ability to cut through a tin can and then immediately slice a tomato that made every family want one.

While I know there are thousands of products from infomercials out there, these are just the 20 that stick out in my mind from growing up all the way through recent times. What items from infomercials do you remember that didn't make the list? Let us know in the comment section. A second list might be in order in the future.