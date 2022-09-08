Top 5 Songs We Wanna See Koe Wetzel & Nelly Collaborate on at Rose City Music Festival

To be clear we have no idea if either Koe or Nelly are even interested in taking the stage together at Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, TX, next month. But they will both be performing that night and if they did, here are a few songs we wanna see them collaborate on.

But first, just in case you still need them, your Rose City Music Festival details:

From the same minds behind Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, the inaugural Rose City Music Festival, starring Koe Wetzel and Nelly is coming to the Square in Tyler on October 8th. We are proud to welcome the biggest, most eclectic concert lineup in the history of downtown Tyler. We've got something for pretty much everyone here.

We are coming out swinging with a massive lineup including East Texas native and Platinum selling country-rocker, Koe Wetzel, and Multi-Platinum selling, Grammy award winning rapper, Nelly. We're also proud to bring '22 American Idol Top-5 finisher and Tyler native Fritz Hager III, and local alternative and classic rock cover band Untold Story.

Ok, here we go Top 5 Songs We Wanna See Koe & Nelly Collaborate on in Tyler:

5. "Over and Over Again" originally sung by Nelly & Tim McGraw

4. Walk This Way – Aerosmith and Run D.M.C.

3. Under Pressure – Queen And David Bowie

3. "Love" originally sung by Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum

2. "Say Say Say" originally performed by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson

1. Julio Iglesias & Willie Nelson - To All The Girls I've Loved Before

Rose City Music Festival Schedule:

2:00pm – The Gates will Open

5:15pm – Untold Story

6:30pm – Fritz Hager III

7:45pm – Nelly

9:30pm – Koe Wetzel