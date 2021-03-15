Top 9: The Best Josh Abbott Band Songs Of-All-Time

With two critically acclaimed albums (Front Row Seat, Until My Voice Goes Out), and several of the most successful regional albums and EPs the Texas scene has ever seen, the Josh Abbott Band has carved out a special spot for themselves country music.

The Lubbock-based band closed out 2020 releasing their new album, The Highway Kind, in November. Hard to believe that it had been three years since their last release, 2017’s string and horn-infused Until My Voice Goes Out.

Even if JAB never reaches the "mainstream success" some think is important, we're pretty sure they sleep well at night knowing their impact is here to stay. For proof look no further than our carefully curated list of JAB bangers below:

The Highway Kind

'Amnesia'

"My Texas"

'She's Like Texas'

'Oh, Tonight'

'Texas Women, Tennessee Whiskey'

'I'll Sing About Mine'

'Wasn't That Drunk'

'Taste'



Josh and the boys have been a mainstay in the Texas / Red Dirt scene since forming in 2006 at Lubbock’s Texas Tech University. Two of their projects, Small Town Family Dream and Front Row Seat, scored top 10 debuts on the Billboard country albums chart. In addition to many No. 1's on Texas radio they've also had five songs crack the Billboard country singles lists, including “Oh, Tonight” with Kacey Musgraves, and “Wasn’t That Drunk,” with Carly Pearce, both included on our list above.