Charley Pride died Saturday (Dec. 12) of COVID-19 complications, leaving behind a legacy as a groundbreaker within country music. The Mississippi native was also a baseball talent — he played with several Negro Leagues teams and tried out for some Major League Baseball squads, too — and was later signed to RCA Records by Chet Atkins himself.

That record deal accelerated Pride's career success, and he soon became a dominant force within the genre; in fact, between 1967 and 1984, only two of his singles missed the Top 10 of Billboard's country charts. Overall, he racked up 40 No. 1 hits, and won an impressive array of awards.

In 1971, Pride's album Did You Think to Pray won Best Sacred Performance (Musical) at the Grammy Awards, while his single "Let Me Live" nabbed the Grammy for Best Gospel Performance (Other Than Soul). Pride was named the CMA's Entertainer of the Year and Top Male Vocalist that year, and earned the latter honor in 1972 as well.

Pride is also one of only three Black performers to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, and he was ushered into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. In November, he earned the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Association.

Pride never stopped recording, either: He was part of the 2016 all-star "Forever Country" single, and released an album, Music in My Heart, in 2017. Although it's tough to choose the best moments from his catalog, here are the Top 10 Charley Pride songs.