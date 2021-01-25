Since 2012, Dan + Shay have been delighting listeners and building a dedicated fanbase with their lyrical storytelling prowess and pitch-perfect harmonies. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney met that year and started writing together the very next day, beginning a musical partnership that has resulted in dozens of hit songs, both for themselves and for other artists, such as Rascal Flatts.

Over the course of three studio albums, this duo has cemented themselves as one of the leading acts in country music, and one with major crossover appeal to boot. To date, they've landed eight singles at the top of the country charts, and their 2019 duet with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours," was a monster hit in the pop world, too.

Dan + Shay have won trophies at country-centric awards shows such as the CMA Awards, ACM Awards and CMT Music Awards, but they shine at all-genre events, too: They've also won Grammys and American Music Awards trophies.

Below are The Boot's picks for Dan + Shay's Top 10 tunes. Keep reading to see if your favorite track made the list: