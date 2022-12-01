In the state of Texas, we do lots of things great, everything from making delicious food, to treating people with southern hospitality. Most Texans are very proud to call Texas home, but there are some things that we could do better. One thing that we can all agree on is that at times drivers in Texas believe they belong on a NASCAR track. Which made me wonder what are the top traffic violations in the state of Texas, and I found the results.

The website Aceable created the list of the top traffic violations, and I will admit a lot of the infractions that were listed are violations that we all see on a daily basis. But I have to admit that I thought driving under the influence would be higher on the list then people violating rules at a railroad crossing, so this list was very intriguing to me.

You Have to Pay Attention When Behind the Wheel

Especially now as it’s getting darker earlier, you must pay attention when you are driving a vehicle. There are so many distractions, especially your cell phone, but if you take your eyes off the road for just seconds you could be putting your life in danger. It’s not worth the risk, please remember to pay full attention when you’re on Texas roads.

Let’s Look at the Top Violations

It’s been a long time since I have received a ticket, because I know it’s going to make my insurance rates go up, so I try to obey every law. But let’s look at the top driving violations across the state of Texas.

