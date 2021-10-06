Tops in Texas: Jon Wolfe and Randall King Battle for No. 1

JON WOLFE'S latest smash turned radio gold, "Tequila Sundown" looks to overtake Randall King and "Record High" at No. 1, which spent the better part of September atop Texas radio.

Meanwhile Texas stalwart Cody Jinks makes a few power moves landing this week's Most Added and Greatest Spin Gainer for "All It Cost Me Was Everything."

10. Cody Johnson - Till You Can't

9. Prophets and Outlaws featuring Pat Green - Little Bit of Love

8. Kyle Park - Rewind

7. Chad Cooke Band - Senorita Sky

6. Cody Jinks - All it Cost Me Was Everything

5. Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen - Rhinestoned

4. Drew Fish Band - One Beer at a Time

3. Josh Abbott Band - Real Damn Good

2. Randall King - Record High

1. Jon Wolfe - Tequila Sundown

Big congratulations to Jon Wolfe who has made it a habit of taking singles to the top of Texas radio, this time with his latest stone-cold country smash, "Tequila Sundown." Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

