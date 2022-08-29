No. 1 Machine, David Adam Byrnes Readies Brand New Album

David Adam Byrnes is getting ready to release his brand new album, Keep Up With A Cowgirl. Leading up to release day he's steadily been dropping new songs on us, but we'll get or ears around all of it come September 30th.

The project features a few songs that have already gone No. 1 on Texas radio including a few songs you've never heard. According to the release, “I Find A Reason” is his favorite, a song he held expressly for this album and the most streamed song on Spotify. “Like I’m Elvis” is a direct connect to his heart having always dreamed he would find that person who would love him unconditionally, which he found in his fiancé Amanda whom he will wed in 2023."

Did you know that every single Byrnes has released has hit No. 1 on the Texas Regional Radio Chart? And this week Byrnes celebrates his seventh straight No. 1 hit single “One Honky Tonk Town.”

“I had to get back to me,” Byrnes explains. “Had to get back to why I love country music. I’m so much happier doing the music I truly love, and when you find yourself in music, people seem to take notice.”

Byrnes has been busy making a name for himself, with 10 million total online streams, over 100,000 social media followers. He's also a double winner at the 2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards as Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

All in, Keep Up With A Cowgirl is sixteen tracks long of pure country music delight. Click here for the pre-save your album now.