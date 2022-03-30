Randall King is Hiring, Have You Got What it Takes to Join His Management Team?

Have you always wanted to work in the exciting country music industry? Then have I got some bog news for you. Randall King is now hiring.

But, first things first. If you found out about this job and get hired through my website, and you don't pan out I'm going to be very disappointed in you. So will your parents.

I'm kidding, you've got this.

So, are you looking for a new job? Something that will take you places? Well, if you want to see the world through the window of a tour bus, Randall King is hiring! Whether this is your first job or you've been in the rat race for 20 years, this just may be the perfect job.

Now Hiring! We’re looking for someone to fill our merch position on the road. Looking for someone who wants to work and pays attention to detail. Email your resumes to randallkingemployment@gmail.com

Have you improved the service or sales of your previous company? Have you improved the efficiencies of production or contributed to a project at a past job? Have you completed the sales, production, or safety targets in a timely manner? Have you gone above and beyond to meet a deadline? This may be the job for you.

Life on the road is not for the faint of heart, but if you've got the drive, the ability and the fortitude, being the Merchandise Manager for one of country music's next big stars may be the job for you, for real:

Randall King has been doing his part to save Country Music for over half-a-decade. The Hereford, TX native recently his new album Shot Glass, and made his Grand Ole Opry debut. And if you were his Merchandise Manager you could've been a part of all of it.

So go'n, Email your resumes to randallkingemployment@gmail.com, tell 'em Buddy Logan sent you. I'm proud of you.

Austin, TX Airbnb Experience Tracing Steps of America's First Serial Killer Here are just a few photos of what to expected when in Austin, Texas tracing the steps of America's first serial killer