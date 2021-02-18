I'm pretty sure that Randy Rogers and the boys have been at No. 1 here in Texas since the calendar flipped to 2021, if not close to it. Regardless, a helluva run from the guys who this week see their latest smash "Drinking Money" graciously tumble to No.3.

So who had the balls to replace RRB on top? Aaron Watson, James Lann, and David Adam Byrnes are all primed and ready to do it. Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Dustin Sonnier - Missin' You Mississippi

9. Holly Tucker - Rhythm of You

8. Darrin Morris Band - I Will

7. Teague Brothers Band - Fingers and Thumbs

6. Kin Faux - Honky Tonk in Heaven

5. Jon Stork - Another Town

4. David Adam Byrnes - Old School

3. Randy Rogers Band - Drinkin' Money

2. James Lann - Devil's Red Hot Sauce

1. Aaron Watson - Silverado Saturday Night

Song rankings compiled by CDX Traction - Texas.