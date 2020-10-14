This week Aaron Watson looks to keep his latest single "Whisper My Name" atop Texas radio for a sixth straight week. But, to do it he'll have to hold off the hard-charging Randall King. Let's find out if the The Honky Tonk Kid is up to the task, and see where everyone else lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Casey Donahew - Bad Guy

9. Cody Johnson - Rodeo

8. Chad Cooke Band - Cowboy's Cowgirl

7. Jesse Raub Jr. - I'd Look Good On You

6. William Clark Green - Poor

5. Mark Powell - Project

4. Parker McCollum - Like a Cowboy

3. Jody Booth & Tracy Byrd - Lonesome On'ry and Mean

2. Randall King - Hey Cowgirl

1. Aaron Watson - Whisper My Name

There you go, Aaron Watson has the biggest song on Texas radio for a sixth straight week, he'll go for his seventh next week, unless Randall King can overtake him.

