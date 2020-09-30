Tops in Texas: Can Aaron Watson Stay at No. 1?

Can Aaron Watson keep his latest single "Whisper My Name" atop Texas radio for a fourth consecutive week? It's going to be tough. To do it he'll have to hold off Randall King, Mike Ryan, and William Clark Green. Let's find out if the The Honky Tonk Kid is up to the task, and everyone else lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Cody Johnson - Rodeo

9. Mark Powell - Project

8. Jody Booth & Tracy Byrd - Lonesome On'ry and Mean

7. Jesse Raub Jr. - I'd Look Good On You

6. Parker McCollum - Like a Cowboy

5. Stoney LaRue & Tanya Tucker - Meet In The Middle

4. William Clark Green - Poor

3. Mike Ryan - Ghost Town

2. Randall King - Hey Cowgirl

1. Aaron Watson - Whisper My Name

