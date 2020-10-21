Tops in Texas: Can Randall King Dethrone Aaron Watson at No. 1?

This week Aaron Watson looks to keep his latest single "Whisper My Name" atop Texas radio for a sixth straight week. But, to do it The Honky Tonk Kid will have to hold off the hard-charging Randall King and his smash "Hey Cowgirl." Let's find out if the he is up to the task, and find out where everyone else lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Josh Abbott Band - The Highway Kind

9. William Clark Green - Poor

8. Mark Powell - Project

7. Casey Donahew - Bad Guy

6. Jesse Raub Jr. - I'd Look Good On You

5. Chad Cooke Band - Cowboy's Cowgirl

4. Jody Booth & Tracy Byrd - Lonesome On'ry and Mean

3. Parker McCollum - Like a Cowboy

2. Aaron Watson - Whisper My Name

1. Randall King - Hey Cowgirl

Song rankings compiled each week by the CDXTraction TX Chart.