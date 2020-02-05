Tops in Texas: Cody Jinks, Parker McCollum, & William Clark Green

Parker McCollum and Cody Jinks are once again dueling for the No. 1 spot on Texas radio -- as Jinks looks to maintain the top spot for a third consecutive week. Who lands on top? Let's find out.

10. Dos Borrachos - Barroom Buddies

9. Clay Hollis - Strait To Jones

8. Jamie Richards - Whiskey's Workin' Well

7. Stoney LaRue - Message in a Bottle

6. Jon Stork - Facts and Lies

5. Kyle Park - Everyday Kind of Love

4. Bri Bagwell - Asphalt and Concrete

3. William Clark Green - She Loves Horses

2. Parker McCollum - Pretty Heart

1. Cody Jinks - Same Kind of Crazy As Me

Download the all new Radio Texas, LIVE! app for ANDROID, or IOS and use it to continuously stream the best music in the world without commercials, 24/7. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to keep up with everything Texas and Red Dirt.