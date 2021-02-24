Tops in Texas: Kin Faux, Aaron Watson, & David Adam Byrnes

Last week Aaron Watson overtook the Randy Rogers Band at No. 1 in Texas, effectively bringing their two month reign on top to an end. So, who's up next? Are James Lann, David Adam Byrnes, or, perhaps, Kin Faux up to the task? Or will The Honky Tonk Kid hang on to the top spot for a second consecutive week? Time to find out. Here is where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Chad Cooke Band - Bringing Country Back

9. Holly Tucker - Rhythm of You

8. Dustin Sonnier - Missin' You Mississippi

7. Teague Brothers Band - Fingers and Thumbs

6. Darrin Morris Band - I Will

5. Kin Faux - Honky Tonk in Heaven

4. David Adam Byrnes - Old School

3. Randy Rogers Band - Drinkin' Money

2. James Lann - Devil's Red Hot Sauce

1. Aaron Watson - Silverado Saturday Night

