Tops in Texas: Kin Faux, Aaron Watson, or David Adam Byrnes?

So far this year only two acts have made it to No. 1 in the Lone Star State. Yup, Randy Rogers Band and Aaron Watson have kept a nice little monopoly atop Texas radio, but does that end this week? Can Kin Faux land their first No. 1? Perhaps David Adam Byrnes or Teague Brothers Band can land their first chart topper. All are primed and ready to take over on top, but are any up for the task? Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Dustin Sonnier - Missin' You Mississippi

9. James Lann - Devil's Red Hot Sauce

8. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You

7. Josh Abbott Band - Settle Me Down

6. Chad Cooke Band - Bringing Country Back

5. Darrin Morris Band - I Will

4. Teague Brothers Band - Fingers and Thumbs

3. Aaron Watson - Silverado Saturday Night

2. David Adam Byrnes - Old School

1. Kin Faux - Honky Tonk in Heaven

