Tracy Byrd Coming to the Oil Palace in Tyler Saturday Night

Folks, a concert is coming to East Texas, and it's a good one, too. Tracy Byrd will be stopping by the Oil Palace Saturday night, October 24. Get your boots on, grab your partner and shake the rust off your two stepping moves cause it's gonna be a party in East Texas.

Tracy Byrd is a Texas favorite. Of course, being from Texas certainly helps that popularity. Tracy came up in the early 90's and brought us some of the best two stepping tunes of the era. Just think about these hits that came off one record.

Many more hits followed those including:

Tracy Byrd and his music even has an East Texas connection. His 2016 album, All American Texan, was recorded at the renowned Rosewood Studios in Tyler. Tracy even mentioned in the interview at the top of the page that he's planning to return to record his next album.

Tracy has been like any other artist during this pandemic, he's missed the road and glad to be performing again, even if it's a bit of a smaller crowd then usual. His current tour runs through December with stops in Bossier City, Roswell, New Mexico, San Antonio, Springfield, Missouri, Wichita, Kansas and his hometown of Beaumont.

It's gonna be a great time Saturday night at the Oil Palace in Tyler. Get your tickets now at oilpalace.com or listen with Big D and Bubba, Tara Holley and Buddy Logan for your chance to win a pair of tickets through Thursday with 101.5 KNUE.