Traffic Advisory: Expect Delays Due To Roadway Repairs in Tyler, TX

We hate it. Traffic. I got stuck at 155 and The Loop in Tyler, TX, this morning, thanks to a traffic light repair. But had I known ahead of time I could've easily avoided that.

So, let's get you up to speed on some expected traffic delays in Tyler this week.

Canva Canva loading...

DELAY NO. 1

What: On Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28, R&K will be adding a seal coat, then striping on Cumberland Road near Old Jacksonville Highway

Where: Cumberland Road, between Old Jacksonville Highway and Blue Mountain Boulevard

When: Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers can expect delays in the area and should follow the flagger's directions. There will be lane closures with one lane of traffic. We ask motorists to detour to Blue Mountain Blvd and use caution while traveling on this road, as workers will be present.

Canva Canva loading...

DELAY NO. 2

What: Starting Tuesday, June 25, through Thursday, June 27, crews will be replacing traffic signal cabinets at various intersections throughout the City of Tyler between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers should anticipate delays during the cabinet replacements. Some intersections may go dark during the replacement and should be treated as all-way stops.

The cabinet replacements are part of the Intelligent Traffic System Master Plan, which includes technology enhancements at our signalized intersections.

Where:

• Grande Boulevard and Hollytree Drive

• Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue

• Loop 323 and Frankston Highway

• Loop 323 and Old Bullard Road

• Old Bullard Road and Rice Road

• Beckham Avenue and Hospital Drive

When: Tuesday, June 25 through Thursday, June 27

Drivers can expect delays throughout the day. The Tyler Police Department will have officers present to help direct traffic as needed. We ask motorists to use alternate routes or use caution while traveling on this road, as workers will be present.

The Top 10 Bad East Texas Parking Lots That Are Almost Impossible to Get Out Of This doesn't mean the business is bad. In fact, usually it's the contrary.