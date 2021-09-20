14 of the Most Tragic Moments in Recent Texas History

Like other states, Texas has experienced its own fair share of tragedies. Some come in the form of natural disasters, then others were merely freak accidents, and to no one's surprise, other tragedies came at the hands of firearms and mental health issues.

Some of these tragedies I remember well, others I have no memory of at all. However, it's part of our state's history and with all the good, we can never forget about the bad while doing our best to make sure it doesn't happen again. In the case of natural disasters, we can't really do much to prevent them, but we can do more in the way of preparedness.

Take a moment to scroll through the gallery below and let me know if there are other tragedies that should be remembered.

HEARTBREAKING: SOME OF THE WORST TRAGEDIES IN TEXAS

Those are all tragedies from the last few decades here in Texas, but we can't forget many others that have happened. Some of those others include the 1900 Galveston Hurricane, 1947 Texas City Disaster, 1953 Waco Tornado, and the Yellow Fever of 1867.

Personally, I remember all of them except the JFK assassination and UT Tower shooting as I wasn't born yet. However, all have left an indelible impact on my life. Whether it's a shooting, natural disaster, or simply an accident, how we've built back after each has defined the true resiliency of Texas and Texans.

