Transit To Tyler Warming Centers Suspended Until Friday

We just received word from the City Of Tyler that transportation to the city's warming centers has been suspended due to road conditions tonight.

The email we received from the Tyler Communications Office says:

The City of Tyler and NDMJ, LLC have suspended free transit service to warming centers until Friday. Road conditions remain hazardous and are predicted to deteriorate overnight. The City is asking residents to avoid all non-essential driving immediately.

Residents should wait until morning to access warming centers. Residents should call 911 in the case of an emergency or contact the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 for safety checks and assistance.

The Tyler Streets Department has a full crew that began the night shift at 6 p.m. Crews continue to work sanding and de-icing major bridges, overpasses and areas around the hospitals.

If you must drive, slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions. Traffic signals could still be without power. Treat a "dark" traffic signal like a four-way stop – each vehicle comes to a complete stop and takes its turn going through the intersection.

Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice. Use extra caution on hills, elevated surfaces, bridges, ramps and overpasses. Stay back from sanding trucks and emergency response vehicles.