Travel safety is an important part of planning an international trip, especially when a destination faces security concerns, political unrest, or other risks. But according to the U.S. Department of State there are some locations that Texans should avoid. Here's how to approach those claims and what to check before making travel plans.

Traveling is one of my favorite things in life. Don't get me wrong, I love living here in the great state of Texas, but we live in a big, beautiful world with so much to see and do. I want to experience as much of it as I can while I'm still able to get around comfortably.

Why Travel Advisories Matter Before an International Trip

Of course, not every destination is the right choice at every moment. Security concerns, political unrest, health risks, and other issues can make some places more challenging to visit, which is why it's important to research a destination before booking a trip.

Since I don't always keep up with what's happening around the world, I wanted to learn more about the places mentioned and the reasons travelers may need to think carefully before going.

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Travel Safety: What to Know Before You Go

The last thing you want on vacation is to find yourself in a dangerous situation. Risks can exist anywhere, but researching your destination, understanding local laws, and following official travel guidance can help you make informed decisions.

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How to Stay Safer While Traveling Abroad

One more reminder: be mindful of alcohol consumption when you're in an unfamiliar place. Drinking too much can affect your judgment and make it harder to navigate an unfamiliar environment safely.

Let's look at the destinations mentioned in the article and what travelers should know before considering a visit.

The Updated 2026 U.S. Government 'Do Not Travel' List Traveling to unique, exotic places instead of the usual tourist traps can be quite an adventure. However, it's crucial to research your destination thoroughly.

While every trip comes with some risk, requiring you to mind your surroundings and take some precautions, there are some places you should probably avoid because the risks far outweigh the benefits.

The United States government has a helpful website that lists travel advisories that are in place for countries all over the world, ranking the risk from Level 1 through Level 4.

You should NOT travel there if a country is issued a Level 4 advisory. As of October, 2026, the countries below are on the 'Do Not Travel' list.

There's also an update on Mexico, as specific parts of the country, including tourist areas, are now at Level 4. Gallery Credit: David Drew