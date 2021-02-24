Travis Tritt Announces ‘Set in Stone,’ First Album in 14 Years

Travis Tritt has readied a new album for this spring. An 11-song project called Set in Stone will be his first since The Storm in 2007 and include a new single called "Smoke in a Bar."

"Smoke in a Bar" is one of just three songs Tritt didn't help write for Set in Stone, available on Big Noise Label Group on May 7. Longtime Chris Stapleton producer Dave Cobb produced the album, while his younger cousin, singer-songwriter Brent Cobb, co-wrote three of the songs. Ashley Monroe and Dillon Carmichael are two other notable songwriters on the album, although it features numerous country hitmakers.

The song "Ghost Town Nation" was released last fall.

Known for a unique blend of hard-nosed country rock and tender love ballads, Tritt was a dominant hitmaker through the 1990s and scored hits like "Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)," "Anymore," "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" and "Tell Me I Was Dreaming." His best-known song may be "It's a Great Day to Be Alive" from 2000, one his final Top 10 hits. The Storm was released on Category 5 Records and produced two radio singles.

This new project promises a return to Tritt's signature sound, with a touch of Americana and roots music added, plus some outlaw attitude. He revealed he'd signed with Big Noise last March, 15 months after he finished as a judge on the singing reality show Real Country on the USA Network.

Find the track list for Tritt's Set in Stone album below.

Big Noise Label Grouop

Travis Tritt's Set in Stone Tracklist:

1. "Stand Your Ground" (Travis Tritt, Wayne B. Durrett III, Channing Wilson)

2. "Set in Stone" (Tritt, Brent Cobb, Adam Hood)

3. "Ghost Town Nation" (Aaron Raitiere, JB Strauss)

4. "Smoke in a Bar" (Jeremy Bussey, Derek George, Tim Montana)

5. "Leave This World" (Tritt, Ashley Monroe)

6. "They Don’t Make Em' Like That No More" (Tritt, Matthew Dillon Carmichael)

7. "Better Off Dead" (Tritt, Hood)

8. "Southern Man" (Tritt, Channing Wilson)

9. "Open Line" (Tritt, Cobb)

10. "Ain’t Who I Was" (Cobb, Hood)

11. "Way Down in Georgia" (Tritt, Dennis Anthony Robbins, Troy Seals)