24 Years Ago: Trisha Yearwood Earns No. 1 Hit With ‘Believe Me Baby (I Lied)’
Twenty-four years ago today (Oct. 12, 1996) was a big day for Trisha Yearwood: It was on that date that her single "Believe Me Baby (I Lied)" soared to the top of the charts, becoming her fourth No. 1 hit.
"Believe Me Baby (I Lied)," which was the debut single from Yearwood's Everybody Knows record, was written by Angelo Petraglia, Kim Richey and Larry Gottlieb. With lines such as, "When I said it would suit me fine / If you were out of sight and out of mind / That wasn't me talking / That was my wounded pride / When I said I didn't want your love / And you were no one I was thinking of / Believe me, baby, I lied," the song's catchy lyrics and uptempo beat helped keep it on the top of the charts for two weeks.
"Believe Me Baby (I Lied)" was the only No. 1 hit from Everybody Knows; the song is included on Yearwood's 2007 Greatest Hits record, as well as her Icon: Trisha Yearwood album. Yearwood's next chart-topping tune was "Perfect Love," from her (Songbook) A Collection of Hits record.
