24 Years Ago: Trisha Yearwood Earns No. 1 Hit With ‘Believe Me Baby (I Lied)’

Twenty-four years ago today (Oct. 12, 1996) was a big day for Trisha Yearwood: It was on that date that her single "Believe Me Baby (I Lied)" soared to the top of the charts, becoming her fourth No. 1 hit.

MCA Nashville

"Believe Me Baby (I Lied)," which was the debut single from Yearwood's Everybody Knows record, was written by Angelo Petraglia, Kim Richey and Larry Gottlieb. With lines such as, "When I said it would suit me fine / If you were out of sight and out of mind / That wasn't me talking / That was my wounded pride / When I said I didn't want your love / And you were no one I was thinking of / Believe me, baby, I lied," the song's catchy lyrics and uptempo beat helped keep it on the top of the charts for two weeks.

"Believe Me Baby (I Lied)" was the only No. 1 hit from Everybody Knows; the song is included on Yearwood's 2007 Greatest Hits record, as well as her Icon: Trisha Yearwood album. Yearwood's next chart-topping tune was "Perfect Love," from her (Songbook) A Collection of Hits record.