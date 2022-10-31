Don’t Miss it, Tunes at Noon Continues This November in Downtown Tyler

Downtown Tyler, TX is alive and thriving. Case in point, earlier this month our first-ever Rose City Music Festival with Koe Wetzel, Nelly and more, brought 7,000 music lovers to the square, and our annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival sells out every year.

Now some more good news for all you live music lovers here in the Rose City. Every Thursday in November you're invited to explore The Square and enjoy lunch at one of the great restaurants while also taking in some live music.

What: Tunes at Noon is back for the Fall season, but with a new twist! Every Thursday in October and November from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., grab some lunch and join us for music by local artists at different Downtown venues each week.

Every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Downtown Tyler, Texas

So far the city hasn't released the November schedule, but once they do we'll be sure to pass that information along.

According to the City, "Tyler’s Main Street program created Tunes at Noon in 2019 to attract residents and visitors to enjoy lunch along with live music. The event began and was held on the Square in Downtown Tyler until the 2022 fall event."

Here's your November Tunes at Noon Lineup:

November 3rd: The Foundry with Mike Freily

November 10th: Venue One Eleven with Lauren Alexander

November 17th: ETX Brewing Co. with Caldwell Band

Whether you work downtown or you're able to make plans to get away for lunch make your way to The Square every Thursday.

