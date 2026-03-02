(KNUE-FM) There are many things I love about living in Tyler, Texas. I love the people, most of them anyway. I love our businesses and the way our community does its best to work together and support each other when we can.

A City That Respects Its Roots

Something else I've always loved about Tyler? There is a respect for history that you don't find everywhere. My family and I used to talk about that all the time, and it's one of the reasons my parents chose to move here back when I was a little kid. It makes a city special when they care where they've come from. I also love that history remains a part of our infrastructure.

The Story Behind Tyler’s Signature Red Bricks

One of my favorite things about Tyler has always been its signature red-brick streets, which I wrote about recently. Suppose you'd like to take a look at how the red brick streets came to be and watch a video showing them being laid for the first time, which is pretty dang cool to see. And now, we are seeing them be laid yet again.

Brick by Brick, College Avenue Is Coming Back

You're probably quite aware, if you live anywhere in East Texas, that downtown Tyler has been undergoing a profound transformation. However, we were so grateful to learn that they had saved the red bricks to rebuild those streets that so many of us love. The City of Tyler's Facebook page recently posted that "Brick by Brick, College Avenue is coming back."

Why This Matters to So Many East Texans

You have to go read the comments, too. It's so great to see that so many people are as excited as we are to see those iconic red-brick streets laid yet once again. Now, we look forward to watching the brand-new courthouse come to fruition and all the other gorgeous new developments.

Don’t Forget Our Downtown Businesses

I know our downtown business owners can't wait, either. (Please don't forget that they're open, by the way, please go down there and support them. This construction has been very challenging for them.)

Now, back to those red brick streets. If you want to watch a bit of Tyler history that might blow your mind, you gotta see this:

Watch More: Tyler’s Iconic Red Brick Streets Held Over 100 Years of History

